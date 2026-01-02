Zionism and Wahhabism are creations of the British Empire. We can add to that – PAUL KAGAME`s Banyarwandan ideology – was definitely also manufactured at Oxford`s Ashmolean Museum which started in 1678–1683 to house the cabinet of curiosities that Elias Ashmole gave to the University of Oxford in 1677.

Harley explains how ideologies are studied at Oxford , studied AND CRAFTED for divide and conquer

Source: Garland Nixon

PERFIDIOUS ALBION – THE BRITISH EMPIRE IS A CANCER ON THIS EARTH – WITH HISTORIAN HARLEY SCHLANGER

26 Dec 2025

PERFIDIOUS ALBION – THE BRITISH EMPIRE IS A CANCER ON THIS EARTH – WITH HISTORIAN HARLEY SCHLANGER

Like this: Like Loading...