particularly informative upload on the machinations of the war mongering Anglo-American alliance, on-line harms bill using children to justify facsism, the Kazan BRICS Summit and their version of a financial reset compared to the BIS (IMF/WB) `grab all whats yours version`
Source: Australian Citizens Party
CITIZENS REPORT 7/11/2024 – Pentagon’s ‘Brisbane Line’ redux / Financial reset threatened by BRICS
8 Nov 2024
1. Pentagon carves up Australia in ‘Brisbane Line’ redux, Top End revolts
2. Financial reset threatened by BRICS
Presented by Elisa Barwick and Richard Bardon