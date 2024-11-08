particularly informative upload on the machinations of the war mongering Anglo-American alliance, on-line harms bill using children to justify facsism, the Kazan BRICS Summit and their version of a financial reset compared to the BIS (IMF/WB) `grab all whats yours version`

Source: Australian Citizens Party

CITIZENS REPORT 7/11/2024 – Pentagon’s ‘Brisbane Line’ redux / Financial reset threatened by BRICS

8 Nov 2024

1. Pentagon carves up Australia in ‘Brisbane Line’ redux, Top End revolts

2. Financial reset threatened by BRICS

Presented by Elisa Barwick and Richard Bardon

Like this: Like Loading...