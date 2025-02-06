Peace Roundtable #10 f. Alex Krainer, Jim Jatras, Martin Sieff and Drago Bosnic

British Financial Empire,

here be voices of reason, and amazing music composed by Edward Lozansky! Alex Krainer explains how IMF policies destroyed the industrial capacity of Ukraine leaving it open to fascism..

Source: Rising Tide Foundation

3 Feb 2025

Dr. Edward Lozansky and Matt Ehret host The Academy for International Cooperation’s Peace Roundtable #9 featuring assessments of the global geopolitical situation, color revolutionary activities, Trump’s efforts to cut down on USAid, and also the dangerous neo-con ideologues trying to salvage the forever war program. Special guests include: Alex Krainer, Jim Jatras, Martin Sieff and Drago Bosnic

