here be voices of reason, and amazing music composed by Edward Lozansky! Alex Krainer explains how IMF policies destroyed the industrial capacity of Ukraine leaving it open to fascism..

Source: Rising Tide Foundation

Peace Roundtable #10 f. Alex Krainer, Jim Jatras, Martin Sieff and Drago Bosnic

3 Feb 2025

Dr. Edward Lozansky and Matt Ehret host The Academy for International Cooperation’s Peace Roundtable #9 featuring assessments of the global geopolitical situation, color revolutionary activities, Trump’s efforts to cut down on USAid, and also the dangerous neo-con ideologues trying to salvage the forever war program. Special guests include: Alex Krainer, Jim Jatras, Martin Sieff and Drago Bosnic

