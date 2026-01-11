PEACE in Great Lakes arrive BIENTÔT ! The DRC–Rwanda Standoff: Deal Signed, Conflict Returns! What Happens Now? | Joseph Szlavik Soto

this gives me SO MUCH HOPE that the Trump administration will secure peace because from this interview you can realize that the administration UNDERSTANDS Great Lakes dynamics and history- WONDERFUL !!!

Source: Roger Muntu

The DRC–Rwanda Standoff: Deal Signed, Conflict Returns! What Happens Now? | Joseph Szlavik Soto

12 December 2025

In this interview, our guest Joseph Szlavik Soto analyzes the resurgence of violence in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo despite the recent agreements signed in Doha and Washington. He explains that the new M23 offensive around Uvira, supported, according to the international community, by Rwanda — represents a major escalation, particularly with the increased use of attack drones. Joseph discusses the position of the United States and the members of the International Contact Group for the Great Lakes, who are demanding the immediate halt of offensive operations and the withdrawal of the Rwandan Defense Forces in accordance with UN Resolution 2773.

He notes that the commitments made by the parties are not being respected and highlights the current limitations of the monitoring and enforcement mechanisms within these agreements.

The interview also sheds light on the severe humanitarian consequences, the risk of the conflict spreading toward Burundi, and the geopolitical and economic interests fueling the instability.

Finally, he proposes pathways toward a lasting solution: a reinforced international monitoring mechanism, stronger diplomatic pressure on state actors involved, and a more assertive regional commitment to protect civilians and restore the territorial integrity of the DRC.

Like this: Like Loading...