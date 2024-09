Featured guests: PD Lawton & Samuel Phillips – Pan-Africanism: Rising for Liberation and Empowerment – w/ special hosts Kevin Jenkins & Drago Bosnic

Powerful conversation with Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra and her panel of colleagues. Samuel Phillips of MsingiAfrika and myself covered a number of topics including revolution in Burkina Faso, African schooling, African history, media censorship and much more.

Source: Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra

view on Rumble HERE:

Like this: Like Loading...