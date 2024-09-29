PD Lawton interview with Matt Ehret: DRC Crisis and Ugly “Rwandan Genocide” Truths

please support African Agenda and Msingi Afrika with our GOMA REFUGEE CRISIS APPEAL

DRC Crisis and Ugly “Rwandan Genocide” Truths

In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, Matt Ehret interviews Africa expert PD Lawton about the history of imperial manipulation of Hutu vs Tutsi dynamics in Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and the DRC, and the current pressure cooker in east Congo where millions have been forced into refugee camps in order to avoid being slaughtered by militias directed by Paul Kagame and Museveni (leaders of Rwanda and Uganda).

PD explains what is Tutsi supremacism, how the 1994 Rwandan Massacre was manipulated by external forces (which parallel a similar dynamic playing out in the Palestine vs Israel operation), what is the M23 militia, how and why the vast theft of resources (especially Cobalt, Coltan, Gold and Diamonds) from the DRC has occured, and the larger UN/WEF agenda to take control of the vast riches of the Great Lakes region of Africa using Rwanda and Uganda as proxies.

