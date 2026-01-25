PD LAWTON – Boko Haram, Nigeria & South Africa’s Geopolitical Fault Lines

I discuss: Apartheid used as a political football by politicians. Farm murders. Real reason President Trump dislikes SA government. Mafia State – terrorism, drug trafficking, Illicit black-market economy running SA , Globalist policy of de-growth and de-industrialization. ANC government as liberation party can do no wrong! SA supports Palestine ICJ but ignores Congo, SA supportive of Rwanda who is the aggressor, SA BRICS role meaningless, ENGINEERED breakdown of THE STATE – UNDERMINING GOVERNMENT so PRIVATE SECTOR can assume full control – corporate fascism . HIGH SPEED RAILWAYS and infrastructure CANNOT be built in war zones . African governments stopped from stopping war,hindered from WAR against WARRING destabilization forces. UN`s role to PERPETUATE WARS. Those forces are employed digging gold/coltan/diamonds. MNC`s profit margin. Immigration and LIBYA – Haftar warned of this. SA as economic hub now powder keg due to immigrants.

Source on Rumble : Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra

https://rumble.com/v74ni2y-pd-lawton-boko-haram-nigeria-and-south-africas-geopolitical-fault-lines.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

Like this: Like Loading...