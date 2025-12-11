Part 3: The Securing of Sierra Leone: Tony Blair`s Good War

This series of articles applies to the present: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, Nigeria, Mozambique, and the Sahel; where Africa is being kept at war with itself using the same program and the same players…

by PD Lawton 11 December 2025

A deliberate attempt to drive up the price of peace.

By 2005 the United Nations had adopted the Responsibility to Protect (R2P) which in effect legalized the invasion and occupation of countries by the NATO axis under the new `humanitarian` international law. The Twin Towers-9/11 disaster justified their War on Terror. And the invasions of Iraq and Libya followed allowing for the complete breakdown of law and order across the Maghreb and Sahel with the predicted explosion of extremist Islam, drug trafficking and legalized human trafficking which is referred to as Europe`s migration crisis.

1997 was the year Tony Blair became British Prime Minister. Bill Clinton was the US President at the time. Clinton and Blair would front the political theatre for the events that unfolded in Central Africa. The Anglo American network would use Rwanda to destabilize eastern Congo and maintain 30 years of utopian level deregulation for its multinational corporations.

image: Tony Blair and President Paul Kagame in 2009. Blair set up his AGI office in Rwanda as he did in Sierra Leone

“President Kagame today at Urugwiro Village met with Tony Blair, former British Prime Minister and founder of the African Governance Initiative, a charitable organisation which aims to assist African leaders to effectively deliver their vision for their countries. Mr Blair, who is on the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) and a regular visitor to Rwanda, is here as part of the partnership with the Government of Rwanda in which AGI has been providing capacity building support since 2008. The meeting today follows Mr Blair’s earlier visit in May and marks AGI’s second year in Rwanda. Professionals from AGI are currently working side by side with officials in the Office of the President, the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Public Service and the Rwanda Development Board, to assist in delivering on key priorities for Rwanda’s development, promoting investment and advising on government capacity building strategy.” Source

image: children in IDP camp outside Goma, DRC in 2024 : the ngo run Misery Industry

Under Tony Blair, Britain`s version of USAID was formed and was known as the Department for International Development (DIFD). The logo was” UKAID , Aid from the British people”. Under DIFD, British foreign development aid was outsourced to the NGO network which like USAID became a money laundering exercise . DIFD was closed down in 2020 and remerged with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

image: Goma 2024 . The DRC`s version of the RUF , Rwandan controlled M23, create `consumers` for the Misery Industry

In 2011, independent journalist, Linda Polman, published `War Games` which exposes the theatre of the humanitarian aid industry, run through a veritable sea of non-government organizations, for what it is.

Polman interviewed RUF commander, Mike Lamin, who was the star of Philip Diaz`s documentary `Empire in Africa`. Lamin accused Polman and the likes of her, i.e. the West, of ignoring the country and its need of peace. He said that the RUF increased their amputation campaign of mutilating women and children, to get the world`s attention. Because with the world`s attention comes bags of money in humanitarian assistance which begs the question of who is the more insane?

“Two hundred thousand dead in ten years of civil war, hundreds of thousands wounded or deliberately maimed half the population of over 4 million displaced or in exile, hundreds of villages and towns burned to the ground. Not a single telegraph pole in the country has been left standing and there`s hardly a bridge that hasn`t been dynamited. The war has gone down as the cruellest and most destructive in the modern history of west Africa. Many experts dismiss the warriors in sierra Leone’s bush as drug-fuelled maniacs, but some suspect that a rational, calculated strategy lay behind their destructive frenzy and thirst for blood- they suggest it was a deliberate attempt to drive up the price of peace. “ pg. 152 War Games

Why did the UN Force EO to Leave?

In late 2000, British civil service agent, Alan Doss joined the UN peacekeeping mission in Sierra Leone. (UNAMSIL) and would then go on to work for the Kofi Annan Foundation as a Senior Political Adviser . Kofi Annan as Secretary General of the United Nations was known as `Nes- Kofi` as it was under his tenure that the United Nations and multi-national business community became even more interlocked. Helmut Maucher, CEO of Nestlé said at the time “ We`ve achieved what we wanted! We now find ourselves at the centre of the debate.” In other words, the UN is controlled by its donor multi nationals.

Alan Doss as head of UNAMSIL knew what EO had achieved in Sierra Leone. He stated at the time of EO`s expulsion:

“It is UN policy to discourage mercenaries. We do not think this is an appropriate form of armed intervention anywhere, involving any group. And if there is to be a peace keeping operation it should be duly authorized by the International Community and regional bodies that have that responsibility. And that was the case here in Sierra Leone with the establishment of the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission. That is the job of the International Community.” Alan Doss, head of UNAMSIL

“In Sierra Leone the UN mandated force reached 17 000 men. That did not prevent the RUF from starting again. 17 000 United Nations `blue berets` were incapable of stopping what barely 100 did in Sierra Leone, 100 Executive Outcomes employees.”- War Correspondent Jim Hooper

image:young victim of RUF brutality. Photo BBC

Within 3 months of EO`s departure, the RUF had broken the peace agreement and kidnapped 500 blue berets. The terrorism on civilians continued and the RUF took over Freetown resulting in an estimated 6000 deaths and tens of thousands of people mutilated, raped and traumatized.

“In Sierra Leone, Executive Outcomes deployed for 22 months, from 1995-1997. Over that time frame, the average cost was exactly $20 million per year. The subsequent peace keeping force, not peace enforcement – people in the front line, peace keeping force deployed by the United Nations, numbered at its peak about 18 000 personnel at the cost of about US$ 1 billion per year. “- Michael Grunberg pmc consultant

EO has yet to be paid in full for its services.

Media Smear Campaign

Executive Outcomes became the target of a formidable media disinformation campaign when it began working for the MPLA government of Angola, contracted to train the Angolan military to bring an end to the civil war being fomented by the opposition party, UNITA. EO`s quick success in restoring stability to large parts of Sierra Leone, fuelled the torrent of lies that were spread across the world about them, from journalist in the South African press to top ranks of the UN, the opinion was unanimous : White racist South African mercenaries destabilizing poor African countries in exchange for diamonds and mining concessions.

The media smear campaign became so far-fetched, so ludicrous, so imaginative that it is reminiscent of Graeme Greene`s novel `Our Man in Havana`. Greene was himself a British intelligence agent and wrote his classic to mock intelligence services, especially the British MI6, and their willingness to believe reports from their local informants. The novel is set in Cuba where an informant is under pressure to produce espionage reports of Cuban collusion with the Soviets. The informant cannot find enough `dirt` to satisfy his MI6 handler and resorts to adapting a diagram from a vacuum cleaner manual and presenting it as secret document of a military installation.

“The methodology of the Stratcom (Strategic Communications Operation/disinformation campaign) devised and implemented by the DFA (Department for Foreign Affairs), MI (Military Intelligence), and others vying for their place in the sunshine of our rainbow nation was simple: if you tell a lie often enough, people will start believing it.” Once it is believed, it becomes their reality. The technique involved generating fake intelligence, leaking it to the media to publish, and then submitting intelligence reports that referenced the media articles. This created a Gordian knot of misinformation layers deep as stories mutated with each telling, and eventually conglomerated into a single pervasive myth with Executive Outcomes at its centre.” Page 706 ` Executive Outcomes : Against All Odds` by Eeben Barlow

Behind the `leaked intelligence` reports, that were inserted into the media worldwide, were the DFA and MI. The Military Intelligence bureau of post apartheid South Africa was comprised of a number of the `old guard, high ranking military officers who one can presume were prepared to use EO as target to deflect from their own involvement in foreign interference under the National Party which ran destabilization operations across Southern Africa. They were also desperate to ingratiate themselves with the new ANC government. Under President Mandela, Military Intelligence of the new South Africa excelled itself in being a purveyor of disinformation and lies.

The irony is that the disinformation had in some reports, substantial elements of truth. For instance one leaked MI report dated 6/04/95 said:

“EO has a group of members that are used as provocateurs in countries where they wish to establish contacts. The provocateurs make a study of strong and weak points of country like Nigeria. When they have established the weak points, these are exploited to cause unrest in the country. When this happens `brokers` arrive and offer EO`s services to certain large companies to protect their property against payment. Once EO has commenced protecting companies, they offer their services to the government to bring about peace. According to …this was a general tactic amongst Special Forces members during the bush war in Namibia. As soon as the war was `going a bit slow` they would attack RSA bases in order to escalate the war.” Pg 678 `Executive Outcomes : Against All Odds`

Liars are known to use `projection` which is apparently especially common among people with personality disorders – sociopaths and psychopaths, narcissists and borderlines. When someone is accusing you of doing something that they’re doing, they are engaging in the psychological defense mechanism of projection.

The disinformation being leaked to the press worldwide, was describing what the Anglo American network comprised of the City of London and Wall Street multi nationals and their banking institutions, their Israeli and South African diamond dealing networks have been doing across large parts of the `Third World` for decades.

