on liberalism

Source: The Scholar Gypsies

John Waters talks to Thaddeus Kozinski, author of: “Covid-19 and the War Against Reality”

23 Mar 2025

Kozinski is a teacher who turns your thinking upside down, destroys the order of your thoughts and insists that there is a better way of putting them together. What he deals with here is the question of evil, which he tells us is not a problem but a mystery. His laboratory sample is the plandemic of 2020. He takes apart this mystery, which so many us have pondered for five years, and shows us that our understandings have been tentative, partial. We need to go deeper into things, he plausibly insists, to go to the centre of all meanings, for that is where the truth about this, and everything, resides. He diagnoses the roots of what has happened in that perversion of freedom, liberalism, an ideology of counterfeit liberty. But he cuts deeper than sociological or ideological analysis, to expose why even Christ’s own Church became implicated in the evil-doing. These events, he outlines, are the culmination of Biblical prophecies and warnings, and are therefore to be seen as the inevitable outcome of man’s rejection of God. What is happening to the world now is, accordingly, being permitted by God as a means of restoring His authority over his creation. When, in the past five years, we have heard people speak of what has been happening as a ‘spiritual war’, it has not always been clear what this means. In this book we find the answer: it is ultimately a war declared by men against God, and which is therefore, ultimately, a war declared by man upon himself. This is a book for both the faithful and the faithless, for it speaks to the part of each of us that is eternal, even if in spite of ourselves. When Thaddeus Kozinski proposes as the beginnings of a solution what he calls ‘existential Christianity,’ he is acknowledging the linguistic trap into which man has painted himself: he is not God but has abolished God, and so must replace him, even in his total inadequacy. Only in seeing this, can we perceive the error of the totalitarians, and grasp the formula by which to pursue their banishment