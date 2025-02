let us get a Bloomberg expert on to explain conflict in Eastern DRC because Bloomberg experts repeat the mantra. We must repeat the mantra. We must repeat the mantra. We must repeat the mantra : Kagame good Tutsi. Hutu bad except for moderate Hutu. Moderate Hutu ok but not good. M23 good Tutsi and moderate Hutu. M23 not terrorists.

One word that really messes up the mantra is…… Hutsi

so next time someone is repeating the genocide mantra , just say….. Hutsi

Hutsi Hutsi Hutsi

Understanding the DRC conflict where SANDF soldiers are dying

Like this: Like Loading...