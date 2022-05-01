Nixon Katembo : Conclusions of the French Investigation

Source: SABC News

France closes probe into plane attack that triggered Rwanda genocide: Nixon Katembo

17 Feb 2022

rance’s top court has closed the probe into the shooting down of a presidential plane that triggered the 1994 Rwanda genocide. The move marks an end to a two-decade legal saga. The Court of Cassation has rejected the appeal by families of people killed in the missile attack on president Juvenal Habyarimana’s aircraft on April 6, 1994. The probe has strained relations between Paris and Kigali. African Affairs analyst & Channel Africa Producer Nixon Katembo joined us on Zoom.