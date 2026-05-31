NIGERIA PRESS RELEASE : The Islamic Terrorism Christian Genocide Ruse

The Islamic Terrorism Christian Genocide Ruse

image: Tinabu and Macron shake hands on destabilisation of Nigeria

by Black Pearl 31 May 2026

The narrative about insurgency and terrorism within Nigeria; being driven by religious undertones is completely false.

It is driven by the international minerals Mafia.

There is a global drive for lithium mining used in making batteries for EV vehicles and drones.

Nigeria is heavily blessed with all kinds of minerals ranging from:

Gold: Found prominently in the gold belts of Zamfara, Yobe, Niger, Borno, Kaduna, Osun, Katsina, Maiduguri, Kebbi, and Kogi.

Iron Ore: Massive reserves are situated in Agbaja (Kogi State), as well as Benue, Delta, Kwara, and Kaduna.

Lead and Zinc Ore: Extensive belts stretch through the Benue Trough, with major deposits in Ebonyi,Benue, Abia, and Kano.

Tin (Cassiterite): Heavily mined historically and currently on the Jos Plateau, as well as Bauchi andKwara.

Lithium: Widely dubbed `white gold` for its essential role in energy transition; found in Zamfara,Katsina, Nasarawa, Borno, Kwara, Niger, Kogi, and Kaduna.

Columbite and Tantalite: Critical rare metals found primarily in Plateau, Kwara, Kogi, and Taraba.

Copper: Located in commercial quantities across Bauchi, Niger, Kano, Zamfara, and Kaduna.

Uranium: Trace and exploration reserves found in Cross River, Gombe, Taraba, Plateau, Benue, Adamawa, Borno, Tobe, Zamfara, Katsina and Maiduguri.

These are just a few out of hundreds of natural resources found in Nigeria.

Now, these corporations ( the international minerals mafia) use local insurgents for protecting these illegal mines for cheap and readily available minerals.

They also utilise the services of locals in positions of power to protect and coordinate their operations. Some of the countries that benefit from these illegal mining includes, but not restricted to China, America, France, Germany, Britain etc.

The American soldiers deployed to Nigeria are not here to protect the citizens. They are here to dissuade insurgents from doing business with unfriendly countries.

Any group that supplies to or has any cooperation from an unfriendly country is immediately targeted. When new mines are discovered in areas occupied by people, insurgents are dispatched to kill and displace them.

What is happening here has nothing to do with religious affiliations and the likes.

Kidnappings are just a side hustle for raising quick funds.

Many Christians have been captured while providing logistics for insurgents. The motorcycle hub in Nigeria at the Nkwo-Nnewi motorcycle spare parts market is a major supplier of brand new motorcycles and parts to insurgents and terrorists. It`s a booming business; even with the embargo placed on the use of commercial motorcycles in many parts of Nigeria. Many Christians have been captured while supplying parts and providing mechanic expertise to these groups. It`s just business.

The military is filled with people who supply weapons and intelligence to these networks in return for financial benefits. In recent times, their western partners have begun supplying them (terrorists/insurgents) with Starlink devices with untraceable SIM cards, FPV drones with shaped charges and airburst munitions.

Both foreign and local mercenaries are always on ground, provide training and support for these operations.

The only way out of this mess is a total overhaul of leadership.

Nigeria needs a set of madmen who are ready to do whatever it takes to save Nigeria and its citizens. A coup would most likely solve this. Targeted elimination of leadership who sponsor and are a part of the operations; would also go a long way to saving our country.

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