Source: DRM News

Niger PM Lamin Zeine UN Speech: “France Sponsors Terrorism in Sahel — Africa Demands Justice” | AQ1B

27 September 2025

Niger’s PM Lamin Zeine blasts France, accuses West of fueling terrorism, and demands UN reform while defending Sahel sovereignty at UNGA 80. For more details, watch our story and subscribe to our channel, DRM News. DRM News presents live coverage of the 80th UN General Assembly high-level debate as leaders including Bahamas’ Philip Davis, Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, India’s S. Jaishankar, and Germany’s Johann Wadephul outline priorities for peace, development, and human rights. Witness pivotal discussions on international security and sustainability. Watch now for expert analysis and reactions. Niger, Lamin Zeine Mahaman, Abdourahmane Tiani, UNGA 2025, Sahel States Alliance, Mali, Burkina Faso, France terrorism, uranium exploitation, colonial crimes, Security Council reform, Gaza genocide, Palestine, Iran, Qatar, Sudan, DRC, Pan-Africanism, sovereignty, Sahel conflict, imported terrorism, ECOWAS, DRM News

Like this: Like Loading...