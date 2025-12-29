re posted from BUSINESS INSIDER
Niger adopts mandatory AES biometric ID as breakaway states deepen integration
28 December 2025
On December 26, Niger’s Council of Ministers approved a new decree introducing biometric national identity cards and electronic passports under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).
- Niger’s Council of Ministers has approved the introduction of biometric national identity cards and electronic passports as part of AES initiatives.
- These cards are mandatory for citizens aged 15 and above, aimed at modernizing identification systems and enhancing cooperation with Mali and Burkina Faso.
- Partnerships with a Libyan firm have been established to finance, construct, and maintain biometric ID and passport systems.
- The biometric cards, equipped with multifunctional chips, support secure verification for various services, and are essential for government and cross-border operations.
