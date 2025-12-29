re posted from BUSINESS INSIDER

Niger adopts mandatory AES biometric ID as breakaway states deepen integration

28 December 2025

On December 26, Niger’s Council of Ministers approved a new decree introducing biometric national identity cards and electronic passports under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

These cards are mandatory for citizens aged 15 and above, aimed at modernizing identification systems and enhancing cooperation with Mali and Burkina Faso.

Partnerships with a Libyan firm have been established to finance, construct, and maintain biometric ID and passport systems.

The biometric cards, equipped with multifunctional chips, support secure verification for various services, and are essential for government and cross-border operations.

