Source: Sakeliga

Nick Hudson | Explaining how South Africa is anti-growth…

22 August 2025

Nick Hudson (private equity investor) and Russell Lamberti (Executive Director at Sakeliga) discuss how South Africa’s anti-growth policies destroy business formation, eliminate job opportunities and stifle entrepreneurship. The duo explore how Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) and Employment Equity requirements freeze capital investment, they examine President Ramaphosa’s claim that BEE doesn’t harm growth and expose how centralisation in economic and political systems crushes the problem-solving essential for societies to flourish. Finally, they share how entrepreneurs and capital allocators can still build successful businesses despite regulatory overreach and state failure.

