American Neocolonialism in Africa : Covert Action Africa Webinar

Featuring : Dr Jean-Marie Vianney Higiro, Ann Garrison, Milton Allimadi, Lawrence Freeman, Jeremy Kuzmarov and PD Lawton

I had the pleasure of joining this excellent Africa webinar hosted by Jeremy Kuzmarov of Covert Action Magazine. Due to technical errors my part of the discussion and the first segment of Dr Jean-Marie Vianney Higiro was not recorded. I spoke on the topic of The Right to Wage War in which I covered the role of the United Nations Peace Keeping Department and how it perpetuates war in Africa. I spoke about what has been done to General Eeben Barlow and his private military company Executive Outcomes and how every effort has been made to hinder and halt the company`s efforts to restore peace, stability and law and order, as written about in 2 recently published books by General Eeben Barlow : Executive Outcomes, Against All Odds and The War For Africa , Conflict, Crime, Corruption and Foreign Interests.

20 Sept 2025

