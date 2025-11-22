Nearly 20 killed as Nigerian forces attack Quds Day demonstration in Abuja

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters are killed and wounded as security forces open fire on an International Quds Day demonstration on March 28, 2025, in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters have been killed and wounded as security forces opened fire on an International Quds Day demonstration in Nigeria’s capital city.

According to reports, at least 19 demonstrators were killed and dozens more wounded in Abuja on Friday.

Video footage of the scenes shows armed forces securing the perimeter as protestors flee for cover while bullet shots are heard. The footage also shows soldiers dragging the lifeless body of a civilian on the street and dumping it into a pickup while beating two other protesters and forcing them to get into another truck.

continue reading HERE: Source:

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/03/29/745212/Many-killed-after-security-forces-attack-al-quds-day-demonstration-in-nigeria-Abuja