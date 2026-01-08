Source: CRYPTO RICH POLITICS

NATO General: The TRUTH About the Seized Russian Ship | EM Burlingame & Blaine Holt

8 Jan 2026

NATO General: The TRUTH About the Seized Russian Ship | EM Burlingame & Blaine Holt The US military seized a Russian flagged oil tanker on Wed 7th Jan 2026 in the North Atlantic. Pundits screamed that this reckless action was risking nuclear war with Russia. Maybe the opposite is true? Retired USAF General Blaine Holt, and ex Green Beret Special Ops, EM Burlingame discuss this issue, starting with: the oil tanker wasn’t carrying oil. It was floating too high for that. So what was its cargo? What are we not being told?

Like this: Like Loading...