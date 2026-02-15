Mozambique: South32 CEO says it’s too late for an energy deal at Mozal

ESKOM, mozambique, South Africa

this is so shameful. The Mozambique government have failed to secure energy needs of the aluminium smelter, Mozal. To the complete  lack of efficient government, we can also add ESKOM, the ANC and Green Energy policy as contributors to the loss of this key industrial plant.

re posted from                                     CLUB OF MOZAMBIQUE

South32 CEO says it’s too late for an energy deal at Mozal

 

Leave a Reply