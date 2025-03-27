Delcat Idengo was murdered by M23 in Goma, his body was stripped and then dressed in combat clothes to make him look like he was Wazalendo

Source: Al Jazeera English

Mourners killed as DRC police open fire at funeral of beloved pop star

26 March 2025

At least two people have been killed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after police fired on thousands of mourners attending the funeral of Congolese pop star Delcat Idengo. Idengo was shot dead last month by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels. His music was known for its fierce criticism of both the DRC government and the armed groups it battles.

Like this: Like Loading...