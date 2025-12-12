the excellent DRC Minister of Communication Patrick Muyaya comments. Just how patiently diplomatic must Kinshasa remain in the face of Rwandan lies!

Source: France 24

More than 400 civilians killed in fighting in eastern DR Congo • FRANCE 24 English

11 December 2025

In tonight’s edition: Regional officials say over 400 civilians have been killed since December 1 in the area of Uvira in DR Congo; we speak to the Congolese Minister of Communication Patrick Muyaya. Also, Kenya has pulled the brakes on a landmark health pact with the United States over data privacy concerns. Plus the story of Sundiata Keita, the founder of the Mali Empire, is brought to the stage in Ivory Coast.

Like this: Like Loading...