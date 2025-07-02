MONUSCO and M23-RDF have a Symbiotic Relationship

by PD Lawton 2 July 2025

On 27 June 2025 the UNSC held a meeting to discuss DRC – Rwanda. The Rwandan UN representative, like a stuck record, repeated the mantra of the FDLR being a security threat to Rwanda. In reference to the FDLR perhaps he means `people who detest the current genocidal RPF regime. In which case there are probably 100 million or so Congolese and the entire population of Rwanda (excluding the 10% elite) and 14 million or so Burundians.

The remnants of the original FDLR are now no longer fit for guerilla warfare as they would be well over fighting age, that is a simple and very basic fact. The genocide took place in 1994 which is 31 years ago.

The FDLR that Rwanda refers to is the FDLR that Rwanda has created using prisoners from Rwanda`s over-filled prisons. In reality the FDLR is simply the smoke and mirrors game that is being played out in eastern DRC. But without the FDLR and M23/AFC presence in DRC , MONUSCO would have no excuse to occupy mineral rich territory. MONUSCO has a symbiotic relationship with the Rwandan backed terrorists because MONUSCO is part of the smoke and mirrors game.

Bintou Keita, head of MONUSCO recently visited Goma to meet with the Rwandan backed terrorists who are referred to as M23 and AFC.

Image: courtesy of radiookapi. Madame Bintou Keita in Goma, June 2025

Do please note that the terrorists ( M23 /AFC/RDF) that have slaughtered well in excess 4000 people in Goma in the first month of their occupation of Goma this year, now have a new name according to this article. They are now called Congolese Patriotic and Resistance Front (AFC)

They are not Congolese. They are not patriotic and they are not resistance. They are rapists and murderers. They are terrorists.

