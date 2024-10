so welcome to hear Mohammad Marandi speak from the other side of the engineered great divide on what the disgusting Israeli war means on the ground

Source: Dialogue Works

Mohammad Marandi: Israel vs Hezbollah: Is a Massive Ground War About to Erupt?

1 October 2024

Seyed Mohammad Marandi is a Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran and advisor to Iran’s nuclear negotiations team: (https://x.com/s_m_marandi​)

