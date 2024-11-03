Zuma talks about the time when ANC leaders were actively targetted and he talks about now…what has been done in the past 30 years to passively target the ANC and weaken it… as was always their objective. He says ” Our journey is not yet over”

Source: Newslive SA

31 October 2024 | MK President Jacob Zuma’s Keynote Address at Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice

President Jacob Zuma delivered a keynote address at the Sisulu Foundation for Social Justice launch on Robben Island, invited by Dr. Nonceba Lindiwe Sisulu, the foundation’s patron. The Sisulu Foundation aims to create positive change, foster social justice, peacebuilding, humanitarianism, and uphold the legacy of Walter and Albertina Sisulu

