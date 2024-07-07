don`t you find the accommodation interesting? What was planned here? Mixed reactions in Rwanda? Celebrations in DRC, for sure. £320 million spent on luxury hotel in Kigali by human traffickers



Source: CGTN

The UK-Rwanda asylum deal faces imminent collapse after newly-elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that the Labour government would scrap it. More than £320 million was spent by the British government on the controversial scheme.

Mixed reactions in Rwanda as new UK PM cancels asylum plan

7 July 2024

