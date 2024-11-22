finally..the ruling by ICC to arrest the Israeli warlords for genocide

Source: Al Jazeera English

Might vs Right: US attacks the ICC for daring to target its ally Netanyahu : Marwan Bishara

21 Nov 2024

Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst Marwan Bishara highlights the significance of taking a moment to celebrate the potential turning point in Israeli politics while reserving skepticism for the days ahead. He emphasizes the growing impatience among Palestinians, describing them as “disoptimists” — a mix of hope and despair shaped by years of struggle and unfulfilled promises. Bishara also suggests that the challenges faced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, including corruption trials, potential accountability for the October 7th events, and international isolation, mark “the beginning of the end” of his political career. Drawing parallels to former leaders like Menachem Begin and Ehud Olmert, who resigned under far less severe circumstances, he underscores that Netanyahu’s mounting judicial troubles signal a significant shift worth acknowledging.

Like this: Like Loading...