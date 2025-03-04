START HERE to learn about Conflict in DRC ! EXCELLENT ANALYSIS . Please if anyone knows any of these 3 speakers : suggest they read New Year`s Message to the Rwandan Youth by Dr. Jean-Marie Vianney Higiro ( on this website) to understand the Banyarwandan Doctrine

Source: Middle Nation

Middle Nation Central Africa Briefing || Congo, ADF, and M23

2 March 2025

Middle Nation hosts a dynamic Telegram network with regional sub-groups connecting Muslims from across the world. These groups serve as hubs for sharing news, engaging in discussions, and learning directly from people on the ground. By centering our analysis on localized perspectives, we ensure that our members receive firsthand insights into key developments worldwide. Through these connections, we strengthen global unity among Muslims and provide a deeper understanding of regional affairs. Regular briefings keep our members informed and engaged with the latest updates. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) remains trapped in a cycle of violence, foreign exploitation, and geopolitical manipulation. In this discussion, Nisa Bardien examines the forces driving instability in the region—terrorist groups like the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), paramilitary factions like M23, and the role of global superpowers in fueling conflict for economic gain.

Key topics include: 🔹 The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and U.S. involvement in the war on terror 🔹 M23’s fight for Congo’s mineral wealth and Rwanda’s alleged support 🔹 U.S. sanctions on Rwanda and global complicity in resource theft 🔹 President Felix Tshisekedi’s demand for fair trade and an end to illicit mineral exports Who truly profits from Congo’s suffering? Why does the world turn a blind eye to the real perpetrators? Watch as Nisa Bardien breaks down the power struggles shaping the DRC’s future.

