Message to Doha, Al Jazeera

Al Jazeera can produces documentaries of a very high standard. But this flashy infogram does you no service. Nor does it do service to Truth. Please do not take so lightly, so flippantly, so incorrectly, the reporting of a war that has drenched the heart of our beautiful continent in the `coldest of blood`

What is reported here is a specious coating of the most disgusting history. It is not journalism. Whatever you do to understand this conflict WHICH IS NOT COMPLICATED, do NOT START HERE

Source: Al Jazeera

Rwanda, M23 and the conflict in Congo explained | Start Here

2 March 2025

In just a few weeks, the M23 rebel group has taken control of a large area in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, including two major cities. What’s happening? What does Rwanda have to do with it? And how does it relate to the decades-long conflict in this region? #AJStartHere with Sandra Gathmann explains.

