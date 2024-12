Source: Canadian Patriot Press

Matt on Inforwars: Revenge of the Mystery Cult Special

20 December 2024

In this episode of American Journal on Infowars, Host Harrison Smith talks to Matt about his new book series ‘Revenge of the Mystery Cults’ and the connection between ancient mystery religions of ancient times, to gnosticism, Templars, Assassins, Edgar Poe, Jack the Ripper and today’s Greater Israel geopolitical mess

