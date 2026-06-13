re posted from AFRICA AND THE WORLD

Manufacturing-Industrialization Must Become Reality For Africa

June 12, 2026

Mr. Gyude Moore, in his essay below, has highlighted the most important challenge for African nations in determining their future. Will African nations create robust manufacturing industries? Manufacturing and infrastructure, especially railroads and power generation, are the two most essential elements to maintain a healthy physical economy. In order to feed the population and provide a quality standard of living, African nations must become industrialized. To achieve peace and prosperity, the level of the physical economy must be sufficiently developed to meet the material needs of its population. This requires eradicating poverty, eliminating hunger, and providing citizens with meaningful productive employment. Without a manufacturing sector and a density of infrastructure, nations will not survive, and the people will suffer undue hardships.

President Franklin Roosevelt defined freedom from want as the universal right to basic economic security: having enough food, shelter, jobs, and free from the threat of extreme poverty. No nation has attained prosperity nor has it become economically sovereign, without a robust manufacturing sector. Until recent decades, manufacturing thrived in the the United States, China has achieved this in the last two generations.

As Mr. Moore writes, now is the time for African nations to fulfill that goal.

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