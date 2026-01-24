Source: Firstpost

Mali’s Junta Tightens Grip on Power with Gold Industry Takeover

23 Jan 2026

Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita is tightening his grip on the country’s vital gold industry, placing mining oversight directly under the presidency. A new ministerial-level role now controls mining policy, compliance and reporting, powers once held by the mines ministry. The move follows a tough year for the sector, with industrial gold output down 23% amid stricter mining rules and a major tax dispute with Barrick Gold. Gold accounts for nearly 10% of Mali’s GDP and over 70% of exports. Analysts say the shake-up signals deeper economic nationalism, raising questions about future foreign investment and who will ultimately benefit.

