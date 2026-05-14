Source: Frontline Africa

MALI TARGETS GOLD ROUTES FUNDING SAHEL INSURGENCY

Day 17 of MALI FIGHTS BACK. While the Malian Armed Forces and the Africa Corps grind the JNIM–FLA logistics network into dust across northern Mali — striking gold and lithium nodes from Gao to Anéfis to Ménaka, arresting financing clerics, and rolling out a combined-arms doctrine that has reduced losses to roadside IEDs — Emmanuel Macron is in Nairobi shouting at a Kenyan audience to “shut up” about “respect.” This episode walks you through the verified facts, sourced from the Africa Corps communiqué of 6 May, the African Initiative, ORTM, APA News, Al Jazeera, and Kenyan reporting. We track the Intahaka gold node, the Goulamina lithium story, the European ransom pipeline that fed the Sahel terror economy, the cleric arrested coming from Senegal, the failed Kati double-objective, the soft-target propaganda pivot, the Chad Boko Haram attack at Barka Tolorom, and the Africa Forward Summit insult that should have ended in a shoe and ended in silence.

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