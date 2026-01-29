Source: Firstpost Africa

Mali Takes Control of Gold Supply Chain As China Accepts Junior Role

27 Jan 2026

Mali has secured a 51% controlling stake in a China-backed industrial explosives joint venture, reshaping its mining economy. This deal is vital for the gold supply chain, with explosives being essential for extraction. Previously reliant on foreign suppliers, Mali’s new partnership allows for enhanced control over mining operations and potential elimination of import dependencies. The construction of the Faratchi-Co facility aims to support all thirty of Mali’s mines, while reflecting a broader trend in the Sahel region where states are demanding greater ownership and oversight of their resources.

