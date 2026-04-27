Source: Firstpost Africa

Mali in Crisis as Rebels, Terrorists Seize Towns After Defence Chief Killed

27 April 2026

Mali is facing one of its most serious security crises in years after coordinated attacks struck multiple cities, including Bamako, Gao, and Kati. Separatist rebels and al-Qaeda-linked fighters have reportedly seized key territories and military positions. The violence has killed Defence Minister Sadio Camara and injured senior military officials. At least 16 people have been wounded as fighting continues. The attacks signal a dangerous escalation, with rival armed groups aligning against the state. The situation raises fresh concerns about stability in Mali and the wider Sahel region.

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