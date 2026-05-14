Macron begins East Africa tour as French influence wanes across continent

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (center R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (center L) attend a meeting at the Senghor University in Borg el-Arab, Alexandria, May 9, 2026. (Photo by AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron has begun a multi-country East Africa tour, visiting Egypt, Kenya, and Ethiopia in an effort to strengthen France’s economic and strategic ties with the region.

Macron started the visit from Egypt, where he met President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for talks on bilateral cooperation and economic relations.

He is expected to travel to Kenya and Ethiopia, where discussions will focus on trade, investment, and regional cooperation.

The tour comes as France faces growing challenges to its influence across Africa, with several countries reassessing long-standing political, military, and economic partnerships with Paris.

In recent years, rising anti-French sentiment in parts of Africa has led to the withdrawal and expulsion of French forces from several countries.

Analysts say France is facing a steady erosion of influence across Africa, as governments and publics increasingly demand more equitable partnerships and a break from post-colonial dependency structures.

Africa remains strategically significant due to its vast reserves of critical minerals and expanding energy resources, making it a key focus of global economic competition.

Source:

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/05/10/768384/Macron-begins-East-Africa-tour-amid-declining-French-influence-on-the-continent