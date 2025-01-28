M23-Rwanda HAVE NOT taken Goma : Beware of Rwandan and Mass Media Propaganda

Update on Goma: M23-Rwanda do not control Goma city or Goma airport. FARDC and Wazalendo are in control of Goma and have reclaimed Birere.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has had talks with the Butcher of Kigali and they are calling for a ceasefire.

WHY ARE THEY CALLING FOR A CEASEFIRE? Because M23-Rwanda ARE LOSING

It is a repetition of the `civil war` in Ethiopia when the mass media reported that the TPLF were at the gates of Addis when they were not.

Cyril Ramaphosa is speaking for the South African vested financial interests in illicitly traded minerals that are traded to Tel Aviv , Brussels, Paris , Washington via Rwanda. Cyril Ramaphosa is not speaking for the 13 dead South African peace-keepers who were lured into ambush by Rwandan `peace-keepers`

Note all mass media propagating lies about the current situation in Goma. Note the role taken by South African state media.

Like this: Like Loading...