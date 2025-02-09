M23: Celebrating Terrorists and Negotiating for a Piece of Congo

by PD Lawton 9 February 2025

warning: graphic image of M23 terrorist activities

The media twists and turns and spins its narrative into a web of lies trying to suffocate the truth with its silken words. The talking heads regurgitate the current mantra, the new one, the new mantra that has been subtly inserted.

The new mantra is `in order for there to be peace and stability in eastern DRC we must negotiate with M23`; and reinforce MONUSCU.

…”that only collective action to facilitate a negotiated solution..”…” we call on the armed forces of DRC to cease all retaliatory measures…” William Ruto at EAC-SADC Summit, Tanzania 7 Feb 2025

President Ruto has harboured the M23 leader Corneille Nangaa and his rebranded public relations front for M23 known as Alliance Fleuve du Congo . President Ruto has facilitated the re-armament of M23 by deploying Kenyan forces as part of the East African Community peace keeping force and leaving their equipment behind for M23 use when the DRC government expelled them for complete ineptitude. Ruto, as a talking head, has the affrontery to demand the DRC armed forces ( FARDC) : LAY DOWN ITS WEAPONS AND NEGOTIATE WITH TERRORISTS. This African president and all the others like him, call themselves Pan Africanists when they are nothing but paid- for talking heads , as once described by Kwame Nkrumah,` those openly unpatriotic sons of Africa.`



Image: President Ruto and former President Biden 2024

South Africa`s talking head, Mathu Joyini, ambassador to the United Nations, has stated that peace will only be achieved by the re-inforcement of MONUSCO despite the fact that the Foreign Minister of the DRC, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, has clearly stated the curious fact that stability and progress has been reached in eastern Congo in areas where MONUSCO has no presence.

Reverse the silken words repeated by Joe Biden`s best African buddy and the South African talking head at the UN and understand that the mantra is a threat and not the Pope`s latest prayer for peace. The missive from the master that the talking heads are relaying is not referring to a peace for Congo, the missive is a warning that if you do not negotiate a settlement with M23 we will continue this war.

They want a piece of Congo, not a peace for Congo.

MONUSCO have operated for more than 20 years in what is clearly an occupation of DRC and a collaberation with all forces seeking to keep the region destabilized.

CEASEFIRE! The wrong side is winning.

M23 `Peace Rally` in Goma

Rwanda invaded DRC territory on 26 January allowing M23 to take control of Goma. On the 6 February M23 held a rally to announce its new government of North Kivu`s capital city.

The South African touch was all too evident in the recently held M23 public relations stunt in Goma which was held for the media and not for the citizens of Goma. Unfortunately for whoever designed the event it was a bad choice from the obviously South African set and costume designer, that the M23 `team leaders` all appeared wearing brilliant white t-shirts emblazoned with `Les Lions` and an image of a lion.

Lions are a big thing in South Africa but the publicity team didn’t realize the Congolese are into Gorillas as national emblems, not lions. Patrice Motsepe and his Anglo American masters will need to let a head roll over that most unfortunate costume blunder.

The rally allowed for an opportune moment for the media to record the sanitized version , all in sparkling white, of M23 on the podium being cheered and applauded by the crowd which was thousands strong. In fact, the M23 chap with the microphone could hardly get his next word out before the crowd began whistling, clapping and applauding in a desperate attempt to show their state of ecstasy that M23 had saved them once again as they did in 2012.

Yes, the crowd were ecstatic with joy for the very same `team` that had a few days previously cut off their electricity and water, blockaded all food and medical assistance, filled their hospitals with the dying, filled their streets with the dead and over-flowed their city with nearly 2 million internally displaced families from around the mining areas of North Kivu. The citizens of eastern Congo now worship their women’s rapists, their community’s torturers and their children’s murderers.

Image: M23 are terrorists.

Image: Congo River Alliance PR propaganda

Prior to the rally, M23 banged on every closed and bolted door in all of Goma`s districts and relayed the message that if they did not attend the rally they would be punished. M23 know how to punish as they are trained by Israeli forces who train the Rwandan Defense Force, who are M23.

The M23 publicity stunt held last week was a repeat of Kisangani 1996 when the International Community needed a semblance of Congolese support to display on the world`s television screens that the Congolese were pleased with the new invaders, murderers, torturers, rapists, that had come to save them from President Mobutu Sese Siko. The invaders were the same people then as they are today. M23 or AFC ( Corneille Nangaa`s rebranded M23) are rebranded from CNDP who were rebranded from ADLF who were the invading forces of Rwanda and Uganda, who always were and who always will be.

Corneille Nangaa is being used to agitate against President Tshisekedi using blackmail that was planned a long time ago and only now being put into action. As the head of CENI , the Congolese Electoral Commission, Corneille Nangaa was witness to electoral fraud which resulted in the election of President Tshisekedi in a joint government with the previous president, Joseph Kabila.

The Rainbow Connection

South Africa has been harboring M23 and ADF with the full knowledge of its intelligence service and the full knowledge of its government, all the political parties of its new sweet rainbow multi party , one big happy family coalition government as predicated by UK Ambassador to South Africa,Robin Renwick, in his book `How to Steal a Country` which was part and parcel of the media operation to destroy the credibility of the Zuma administration. Victimized, post-apartheid rainbow South Africa that champions the rights of Palestinians but takes money on behalf of Rwanda to run its terrorism in Mozambique, sweet South Africa that stays obediently deaf dumb and blind for the duration of its post-apartheid life, deaf dumb and blind to Tutsi supremacy in the Great Lakes.

The Ceasefire was a Ruse

The UN negotiated ceasefire was a ruse to give M23 an opportunity to re-arm as FARDC and the Wazalendo were winning and gaining ground. That tactic is a worn-out farce used countless times from Syria to Libya to most recently, Ethiopia. The Anglo-American biased UN Security Council decrees on the pretext of humanitarian grounds humanitarian corridors ,no fly zones and ceasefires when the side they are backing are losing.

It defies logic that FARDC supported by Burundi and the patriot armies of the Wazalendo and Mai-Mai have been unable to destroy a rebel militia which is what we are told to believe M23 are. We are told to believe M23 are a rebel militia. M23 is the RDF. The UN Peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, have facilitated re-armament and free movement of M23.

The game is over for Paul Kagame as Western governments line up one by one to denounce him for human rights violations in a spectacle of hypocrisy the world has never seen. Western governments have ploughed development aid and military aid into the Kigali regime.

The UK surpassed itself with the spectacle of the asylum center a joke so laughable, no one laughed. £700 million ( GB News figure) was funneled into Rwanda to build a migrant processing center , thousands of miles from London, a tiny country in middle of Africa with a human rights record that will go down in history unmatched even by that of Hitler.

The UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, has scolded President Kagame for Rwanda`s incursion on the 26 January and stated that donor countries might withold US$ 1 billion (£800 million) that they give each year to Rwanda.The UK gives £ 32 million each year in bilateral assistance.

The game now is to allow M23 semi-autonomous power over North Kivu`s mining belt. That the Congolese Tutsi community is a very small minority in a country that has around 400 ethnic groupings is of no consequence to the official narrative. That Kinyarwandan identity is an ugly distortion of a linguistic culture that existed prior to the 1990s is of no consequence to the official narrative. That the RPF were the instigators of the genocide in 1994 and that the RPF were the primary perpetrators who slaughtered on a scale rarely witnessed in history is of no consequence to the official narrative.

We must continue to believe in Tutsi persecution in the Israel of Africa.

