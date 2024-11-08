re posted from THE RISING TIDE FOUNDATION

Why Sergey Glazyev’s Memorial to the Legacy of Lyndon LaRouche Matters

On September 11th, 2022, the brilliant Russian economist, grand strategist and leading architect of the emerging new multipolar financial architecture Sergey Glazyev delivered a remarkable memorial address on the life and work of his friend and ally Lyndon LaRouche (1922-2019) who’s 100th birthday was celebrated on September 8th).

Within the powerful 13-minute address, Glazyev outlines the root causes of the current unfolding systemic financial collapse ripping across the western world which his late friend had forecasted well over 30 years ago. He goes further to present a striking program for a global recovery and reform of globalization which has taken the form of the Eurasian Economic Union’s integration with the “Eurasian Land bridge” and broader New Silk Road program which was first unveiled by China in 2013 and which had been advanced by Mr. LaRouche as early as 1994.

