Source: SABC

Literature | Understanding Robert Sobukwe’s vision and legacy

30 November 2024

On December 5, the world will commemorate the Sobukwe Centenary marking the 100th birthday of the influential South African leader, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe. In honour of this significant occasion, Prof. Luvuyo Dondolo will be launching his much-anticipated book titled One Race, which delves into the enduring legacy and profound impact of Sobukwe on South Africa’s struggle for freedom and social justice. This is not just a celebration of Sobukwe’s legacy but also a call to action, encouraging society to engage in meaningful dialogues about race and unity. Prof. Dondolo joins us in studio for further details on the book.

