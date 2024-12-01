HIGHLY RECOMMENDED superb brilliant doc. from the creators of the Rising Tide Foundation and Canadian Patriot Press

Like a Phoenix: The Death and Rebirth of America [A Canadian Patriot Film]

27 Nov 2024

The Intellectual Dark Web isn’t what you thought it was. With Bret Weinstein’s shocking call to “Phoenix the Republic” and Eric Weinstein’s role in shaping the global mass migration policies of the United Nations, serious questions have arisen as to the intentions of tactics influencing American people. Is it possible that today’s American citizens are being played by the same Tavistock/Jesuit forces that manipulated the 19th century Native American tribes and 20th century Vietnamese to embrace cataclysmic acts of destruction under the Rosicrucian symbolism of “Phoenix operations”. The following Canadian Patriot Film written and narrated by Cynthia Chung, removes multiple layers of illusion preventing current citizens from understanding the past 150 years of social engineering, weaponized psychology, and psychological warfare premised on the Transhumanist belief that humanity must be made to embrace cataclysms in order for creation to emerge out of destruction. The role of the Weinstein brothers within this story will shock you

