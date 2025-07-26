The UK Parliament has passed a bill legalizing termination of pregnancy at 9 months. That is infanticide

“We are dealing with people who are utterly evil in their thoughts…

It is a death cult , isn`t it

We are seeing assisted dying of older or infirm people and we are now seeing that they want to kill babies. THAT IS A DEATH CULT.

They are killing people in the Ukraine. They are killing people in the Middle East. THAT IS A DEATH CULT”

Source: Resistance GB

Light Over Darkness l Resistance Podcast #61 with Brian Gerrish

17 July 2025

RGB founder/editor Will Coleshill speaks with former soldier and UK Column founder Brian Gerrish.

The UK Column News can be found HERE:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/

Like this: Like Loading...