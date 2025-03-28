Source: The Economic Times

‘Left’s dark money network…’: Tyler O’Neil exposes USAID’s ‘long history’ with George Soros

27 Feb 2025

“The Daily Signal” investigative journalist Tyler O’Neil has shed more light on how USAID funds were used in Albania to persecute opposition leader Sali Berisha. His ‘bombshell’ statement came in the US Congress, during a meeting of the special committee on government efficiency. In the session titled “The Last America: How Foreign Aid Undermined US Interests Around the World”, the journalist also stated that the Open Society Foundations and USAID have collaborated in supporting the ‘East West Management Institute’, which received $31.2 million from USAID, funds that he said were used to persecute the democratic leader in Albania.

Like this: Like Loading...