a brilliant talk from Martin Sieff for the Rising Tide Foundation

Source: Rising Tide Foundation

League of Nations Neo-Liberal Globalist Utopia and it’s 21st Century Revival (f. Martin Sieff)

1 Aug 2025

A strategic global alliance of all the free market imperialist democracies in the world determined to promote universal peace prosperity and open borders for human trafficking. What could go wrong? Today’s NATO has happened before. They called it “The League of Nations” or “Shangri La”… And the top British imperialists in the world promoted it for 20 years. The result was Hitler and the Japanese genocidal enslavement of China. But all the liberal intellectuals loved it!

On Sunday July 27 Martin Sieff lectured on this topic and more.

