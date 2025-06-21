Leadership Befitting of Rwandans Free from RPF Oppression

re posted from GOUVERNEMENT DU PEUPLE RWANDAIS EN EXIL

The Rwandan People’s Government in exile (GREX) is a Team of politicians and volunteers of Rwandans and their friends/supporters who decided to stand up and advocate for the interests of all Rwandan citizens. But, because of many various issues, GREX does its work while based in different countries on various continents as it prepares to lead Rwanda soon, for the betterment of all Rwandans.

OUR MISSION Preparing to replace the RPF-Inkotanyi government, a terrorist and genocidal government, and establish a rule of law where the citizen is the center of all national interest.

Opening the political space and allowing free and fair general elections.

Building a nation that gives equal opportunities to all citizens, promises the independence of the judiciary and respect for human rights.

Establishing peaceful relations with neighboring countries as well as fair international cooperation.

