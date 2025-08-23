as always, absolute pleasure to hear Lawrence Freeman in discussion about the imperial Western system of putting the jackboot down on any industrialization of African economies and how Ethiopia is leading the way with its self-funded Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam ( GERD) which is a monumental project and one of the continent`s leading lights towards POWERING industrialization which IS A HUMAN RIGHT
Source on Rumble: Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra
Lawrence Freeman – Battle Over the Nile: Egypt, US Pressure vs Ethiopia’s Right to Develop
Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ presents
Freedom International Livestream
On Thursday, Aug 21, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST
Guest: Lawrence Freeman
Topic: The Battle Over the Nile: Egypt, U.S. Pressure, and Ethiopia’s Right to Develop”
https://lawrencefreemanafricaandtheworld.com/
Guest Bio/Info:
Lawrence Freeman is a political-economic analyst with over 30 years of experience specializing in Africa and physical economics. He advocates for real economic development through infrastructure, particularly rail and energy, as a basic human right.