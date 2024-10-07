“The terrorist state in the Middle East is Israel”

Source: Dialogue Works

Larry C. Johnson: Israel Facing Devastating Defeat against Iran/Hezbollah – Ukraine on the Brink

7 October 2024

Larry C. Johnson is a veteran of the CIA and the State Department’s Office of Counter Terrorism. He is the founder and managing partner of BERG Associates, which was established in 1998. Larry provided training to the US Military’s Special Operations community for 24 years. He has been vilified by the right and the left, which means he must be doing something right.

You can also follow him on telegram (t.me/sonar_21 (https://t.me/sonar_21) and https://sonar21.com.

