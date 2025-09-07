Kinshasa Should be Commended for Making the Best of a Bad Deal and Shaking Hands with the Devil

by PD Lawton 7 September 2025

Part 6 of Sun City, a series of articles by PD Lawton on the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and the engineered instability of the Great Lakes Region. See footnote

On June 27, 2025 the President Trump administration brokered the Washington Peace Accord between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The Accord was signed by the Foreign Ministers Olivier Nduhungirehe of Rwanda and Madame Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner of the DRC.

Since 2021 violence has escalated to extreme levels with the M23-RDF , ADF and other foreign backed militia groups conducting widespread acts of terrorism. There are now 7 million internally displaced people in the provinces of eastern Congo. Since January and Rwanda`s invasion of DRC territory by the official Rwandan army (RDF), the capital cities of North and South Kivu have been under siege.

Since the signing of the Washington Accord in June and the signing of the Doha Declaration of Principles between DRC and M23 and ADF, a cease fire negotiated by Qatar and signed on the 19 July, M23 and ADF have continued to commit atrocities.

(The ADF are now referred to by Washington as ISIS DRC.)

M23 poses as the Banyamulenge militia protecting the rights of the Tutsi community in DRC. M23 is an extension of Rwanda and comprised largely of RDF, Rwandan Defence Force. M23-RDF are terrorists that have occupied Goma, capital of North Kivu and Bukavu, capital of South Kivu since January 2025. Life under occupation in these regions is dominated by kidnapping, extrajudicial killings, torture, rape, extortion and an ever present element of extreme fear.

In July, 300 Congolese civilians were murdered in the locality of Rutshuru, North Kivu by M23. Most of these victims were women and children. This has been confirmed by OCHA. They were summarily executed.

Between the 2 July and 2 August, 125 cases of extreme sexual violence were officially reported. There are hundreds of forced recruitments including of children. Forced recruitments occur regularly in areas under M23 occupation. Men are sent to` retraining camps` near Rubaya and forced to fight with M23. Men, women and children, including children below the age of 10, are forced to work in the mines controlled by M23. There have been 300 cases officially reported of torture. M23 and ADF are particularly sadistic, acts of sexual violence and acts of extreme sadism are conducted on both men and women. In Kommanda, Ituri Province the ADF butchered over 40 civilians attending a church service including children.

Just in one region alone, Kabare Territory of South Kivu, OCHA have reported over 5000 displaced families. However the reports fail to indicate that 5000 is the number of families. Included in each family there are an average of 5-6 children. The same is reported for Fizi and territories throughout South Kivu. The official number of displaced people fleeing M23 is far higher than recorded. There are, in South Kivu alone, nearly 3000 reports of aggressive attacks and sexual violence on displaced people travelling by road. Malnutrition in children under 12 is at chronic levels as international aid agencies have been cut under the new USAID legislation. M23 control all movement of aid supplies. All banks remain closed and all access to currency inoperational.

The UN have reported yet again in a recent finding that there is undeniable evidence proving Rwanda support M23 militarily, operationally and logistically.

It is also reported that the majority of massacres have an ethnic dimension.

In a recent address to the UN Security Council, Zenon Mukongo Ngay, the Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United Nations stated :

“Hutu civilians are being targeted. It is a deliberate attempt to use violence to change the Congolese social fabric”

Ambassador Mukongo Ngay called for sanctions on key individuals operating M23 and those behind them in Kigali. He said:

“ No peace process can survive impunity”

Video: Africa Flashes: UN: Full Statements of the USA, Rwanda and DRC at the Security Council, 22 August 2025

The historic event of the signing of the Washington Accord has been reached due to Kinshasa`s efforts in recent years to end 3 decades of destabilization, a result of continuous low intensity war, and the horrors inflicted on the Congolese in the eastern provinces of Ituri, South and North Kivu which is referred to as the GENOCOST .The history of the Congolese is a shockingly brutal testament to corportate greed.

image: routine acts of barbarity. M23 atrocity on civilians fleeing Goma, North Kivu 2025

image: routine acts of barbarity. ADF massacre Djugu Territory, Ituri 2025

Delcat Idengo, Congolese peace singer murdered in Goma in Febuary 2025 by M23, he was embematic of the national struggle for peace

The irony is those responsible for creating, financing and politically supporting the dictatorship of Rwanda since 1994 which remains the source of all instability in the Great Lakes region, are today`s winners and peace mediators.

As Plato said ” The worst form of injustice is pretended justice”.

The Government of DRC has been lambasted for selling out to the multi nationals who stand to be those who will benefit immeasurably from the Accord. But those who lambast Kinshasa fail to understand that the DRC had no other alternative.

Cameroonian investigative journalist and author Charles Onana has commented that “Congo is alone”.

video: source: OMERTA :CHARLES ONANA: DRC / “THE CONGOLESE ARE ALONE”

Onana who recently published Holocaust in Congo : The International Community`s Omerta and who narrowly escaped being incarcerated by the French Judiciary for this book which according to his prosecutors (and persecutors) for contravening international genocide speech crimes ,described the enemies of the Congolese as the International Mineral Mafia.

Charles Onana, author and investigative journalist, penalized for writing the history of the Great Lakes

The DRC has not just been at war defending its people and its territory against its neighbour, the geographically small but inordinately powerful Rwandan Republic . The DRC has been fighting off both Rwanda and Uganda and the entire global critical minerals supply chain.

The present Republic of Rwanda is no republic at all. It is the reinstatement of the blood-thirsty Tutsi monarchy which was ousted by the Social Revolution in 1959 under Rwanda`s first president, Gregoire Kayibanda. The exiled Tutsi Monarchy regrouped and rebranded as the RPF ( Rwandan Patriotic Front) before launching terrorist attacks from their base in Uganda during the 1990s culminating in the horrific events of 1994.

The International Mineral Mafia have not only created the climate for what has been described as “utopian level deregulation“by illegally extracting Congolese minerals and operating in an environment which is engineered by them to remain lawless.. The multi nationals ran Congolese government until 2018. It runs militias, the ADF and the fake version of the FDLR. It runs M23 and it does this with the financial support of the bastion of the Rules Based Order, Brussels and the EU Parliament.

The heady trail of rape, torture and massacres by non-Congolese militias comes with a diabolic history of foreign intervention.

Those multi nationals which are representative of Wall Street and the City of London extractive industry are the very same network that supplied satellite imagery for the invasion of the DRC in 1997 in what is called Congo`s First War. The predominantly Banyamulenge forces under Laurent Kabila knew exactly the positions of President Mobutu Sese Seko`s Zairean army.

After the blood bath and coup in Kigali, Rwanda in 1994, the RPF of Paul Kagame were given satellite imagery to locate and massacre the exiled forces of President Juvénal Habyarimana`s Rwandan army, FAR, along with the location of some 800 000 Rwandan civilians , predominantly Hutu, who were massacred en mass by Paul Kagame`s RPF across the border in North Kivu, DRC.

In 2006, investigative journalist, Keith Harmon Snow published evidence that Bechtel -NASA had, in 1996 already, supplied the Ugandan and Rwandan forces with satellite imagery of the positions of the Zairean military force (FAZ) during their invasion of DRC (then Zaire). Satellite imagery marking areas of mining interest were used to map out strategic locations for re-enforcing militia control. The mineral deposits of North Kivu and South Kivu corresponded with the fabricated Banyamulenge geographical space and the fabricated Tutsi ideological region of ‘Greater Rwanda’.

Keith Harmon Snow and fellow journalist David Barouski both indicated that Paul Kagame`s RPA (Rwandan Patriotic Front) under General James Kabarebe, were supplied with satellite imagery of the locations of the Rwandan Hutu refugee camps comprised of those who had fled into eastern DRC following the coup of the Habyarimana government. They were estimated to be around 800 000 in number.

“Bechtel, a U.S. aerospace & construction company, provided satellite maps of reconnaissance photos of Mobutu’s troops for the AFDL invasion of Congo in 1996; they also created infrared maps of the Congo’s mineral deposits. The Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF), led by Paul Kagame, the current Rwandan President graduate of the U.S. Army officers’ school at Fort Leavenworth, used Bechtel’s NASA maps to locate Rwandan Hutu civilians that fled the cataclysm in Rwanda in 1994. An estimated 800,000 refugees were hunted down and killed in the Congo’s forests. Bechtel’s friends in high places include former Secretary of State George Shultz (Board of Directors), former Secretary of Defense Casper Weinberger (Bechtel Counsel) and retired U.S.M.C. general Jack Sheehan (Senior Vice President), who is also a member of the Defense Policy Board at the Pentagon . Riley P. Bechtel is on the Board of J.P. Morgan . Bechtel’s Nexant Company is the prime contractor on the Uganda-Kenya pipeline project, believed to ultimately facilitate petroleum transport out of the Semliki Basin of Lake Albert.”

The scale of the treachery lies and cold blooded ethnic cleansing is indeed so extreme that the truth continues to be shunned by a world waiting for the next upgrade of cell phone.

Under the Washington Peace Accord, the DRC is now owned by Big Tech. It is owned by the likes of Bill Gates and corporations that have extensive track records in the DRC of funding militias, bribery, tax evasion and grand scale theft of Congolese minerals.

The sociopathic `personality` of these corporations is evident throughout the West, where they have engineered mass privatization and deindustrialization of our economies. The South African economy hangs by a thread. Once the industrialized hub and gateway to southern Africa, South Africa is now barely able to keep household lights burning let alone attracting industrial investment. Breakthrough Energy Ventures can congratulate itself for being one of the key drivers of the privatization and gutting of the industrial capacity of South Africa through the repeated undermining of Eskom, the country`s previously State owned power utility with its green energy agenda. (See footnote.)

Under the Washington Peace Accord the occupation forces of MONUSCO have been granted the mineral lucrative regions of North Kivu where MONUSCO will continue to oversee `peace-keeping` in a land that has not seen peace for 30 years.

“The Parties shall support and promote the efforts of multilateral peacekeeping, inter-positional, and verification forces and mechanisms:

The Parties shall facilitate and support MONUSCO’s capacity to protect civilian populations and implement all elements of its mandate, including by respecting MONUSCO’s freedom of movement and taking all appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel deployed in eastern DRC.

The Parties commit to advance the implementation of UNSC resolution 2773 (2025) and other relevant UNSC resolutions.

The Parties recognize MONUSCO, as mandated by UNSC Resolution 2765 (2024), plays an important role in local peace and security.

The Accord implements a “Regional Economic Integration Framework,” whereby minerals will be traded in a transparent manner. Rwanda will continue to export Congolese minerals, mainly Coltan from Rubaya which is controlled by M23.

Under the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism:

“Parties shall establish or utilize independent economic audit and anti-corruption mechanisms to monitor mineral supply chains, infrastructure projects, and any future economic agreements between the Parties, as set out in the Regional Economic Integration Framework.”

The Peace Accord grants an extension to the further extermination of predominantly Rwandan Hutu who will continue to be exterminated as those Rwandans who continue to oppose the oppressive regime in Kigali are called the FDLR. Alongside the FDLR are the Wazalendo who will also continue to be exterminated. The Wazalendo are the Patriot Army of DRC. They are ordinary citizens, mostly farmers or artisanal miners who take up arms to protect their families and communities from the sheer terrorism orchestrated by M23-RDF. They long ago gave up relying on the Congolese armed forces, FARDC,elements of which have been infiltrated by Banyamulenge allies and work for Paul Kagame`s gravy train.

Rwanda runs a fake FDLR which is made up of Rwandan prisoners and FDLR who were forced to repatriate to Rwanda. This Rwandan fake version of the FDLR exists to give credence to Kigali`s claim that RDF presence on Congolese territory is there by necessity to protect Rwandan national security.

“The Parties shall work together and with regional and international partners to promote stability, security, and development in the region, recognizing that peace and prosperity are interdependent.

An irreversible and verifiable end to state support for FDLR and associated armed groups, and the total prohibition of all domestic and foreign material and logistical, financial, or other support to the same.

A commitment to identify, assess, locate, and neutralize in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Harmonized Plan for the Neutralization of the FDLR and Disengagement of Forces/Lifting of Defensive Measures by Rwanda (CONOPS) of October 31, 2024, as established under the Luanda Process.

A commitment to build on previous successful bilateral security cooperation arrangements, where operations are targeted, punctual, and directed at a specific threat.

Protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law.”

The Washington Peace Accord is heavily biased in Rwanda`s favour.

Despite knowing what this Peace Accord really is, Kinshasa and the majority of eastern Congolese citizenry accept it because without it this war would continue indefinitely.

The Spanish Catholic priest and human rights defender, Juan Carrero wrote in 2010

The lies told about the responsibility of the Rwandan Church in the genocide in order to hide the lies of the Trilateral Commission and of big business

“The most powerful individuals who run the multinationals, finance, politics and the media are either the instigators of or the essential collaborators in the great “reordering” of that region. This reordering has been agreed on at a level that exceeds that of the individual states, regardless of how powerful these states are. At the same time, the general and scandalous position taken by the media with regard to this conflict cannot be explained except by decisions taken at the level of the most influential chief editors. Many others have been unable to stray from the official version for fear of exclusion from the game. Practically all of the personages who have occupied key positions in this conflict form part of powerful clubs such as the Trilateral Commission. These are clubs that are closely linked to one another and are “beyond” political institutions, they are either above these political institutions or they constitute their most secret core.”

