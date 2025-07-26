Source: George Galloway

Killing Kelly

Premiered on 16 Jul 2025

Killing Kelly, crowd-funded by the public, produced by former British Member of Parliament George Galloway and multiple award-winning Director Dr Seán Murray, is an explosive documentary about the strange death of Dr David Kelly, the renowned British chemical weapons expert found dead in the woods – as he predicted he would be – amidst the swirl of Tony Blair and George W. Bush’s ill-fated invasion of Iraq. It was said to be suicide, though of a most peculiar kind… The documentary film features contributions from former BBC Director Greg Dyke, author of ‘The Strange Death of David Kelly’ and former MP RT Hon Norman Baker, Middle East Eye columnist Peter Oborne, former MI5 Officer Annie Machon, vascular surgeon Dr John Scurr MBBS BSc FRCS and more

