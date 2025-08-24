KHS: Kagame and the West: The Hidden Truth Behind Congo’s Invasion and Plunder

please read caption of video below

Source: Africa Flashes

Kagame and the West: The Hidden Truth Behind Congo’s Invasion and Plunder

23 August 2025

The truth is uncomfortable — but it always finds its way out. For decades, Paul Kagame has justified his military incursions into the Democratic Republic of Congo by claiming he was chasing “armed groups” crossing into Rwanda. Yet testimonies and serious investigations tell a different story: these claims are nothing but political pretexts to cover a long-standing project — controlling eastern Congo and exploiting its vast resources.

This powerful narrative dismantles the lies used since 1996 to rationalize Rwanda’s invasion of Congo. Kagame has always claimed he needed to “hunt down militias” or “protect his territory,” but no solid evidence has ever proven large-scale offensives from Congo into Rwanda.

The reality is that the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), once victorious in Kigali, deliberately planned a regional domination strategy with the backing of Western powers. Joseph Kabila was installed in Kinshasa, while the Congolese state was deliberately weakened, paving the way for resource plunder. This testimony also shows how the conflict was more than “ethnic.”

After independence, Rwanda experienced a genuine social revolution, where the Hutu majority gained access to education and political rights, ending centuries of feudal Tutsi aristocracy. But in 1990, with the invasion of the RPF (backed by Uganda and the West), that revolution was reversed. Tensions often portrayed as ethnic were in reality political struggles — between a majority that refused to return to serfdom and an elite determined to reclaim absolute power. Western media played a crucial role in shaping the narrative.

In the U.S. and Europe, the press painted a picture of “dark crowds with machetes,” an image straight out of Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, while ignoring the organized killings with heavy weapons, rockets, and military strategy. This framing absolved foreign powers, shielding the role of those who financed and armed Kagame’s forces. But behind the propaganda was the deeper motive: Congo’s natural resources.

Cynthia McKinney, former U.S. congresswoman, revealed how in 1996 she boarded a plane chartered by a Canadian mining company at the exact moment Rwandan and Ugandan armies invaded Congo. Mining corporations were already signing contracts with Kabila, securing access to coltan, gold, cobalt, and cassiterite. Spanish and Canadian court cases later uncovered mountains of evidence: massacres, looting, fraudulent mining deals, all linked to Kagame’s war machine. This was not just a “resource war.” It was a full-scale imperialist war. The U.S., U.K., and later France all backed the operations. Their goal? Push out rival influences, dismantle the Congolese state, and maintain control over one of the most mineral-rich regions on earth.

The multinationals — often registered in Toronto or New York — were only the front. The real actors were the Pentagon, the White House, and the National Security Council, orchestrating imperial operations under the cover of “humanitarian” justifications. This documentary exposes that reality: Congo was not only the victim of local militias, but of a global system of exploitation where Kagame acted as a loyal enforcer for foreign powers. The result? A weakened state, millions of displaced civilians, over six million dead, and the looting of Congo on a scale unseen in modern history.

