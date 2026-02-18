re posted from SPUTNIK AFRICA

Kenya’s IMF Dilemma – Balancing Financial Support & Economic Sovereignty: Video Report

18 Feb 2026

Kenya’s IMF Dilemma – Balancing Financial Support & Economic Sovereignty: Video Report

As Nairobi considers a new IMF loan to address mounting debt, Budget Controller Margaret Nyakang’o recently cautioned against overreliance on external financing that could compromise national policy autonomy.

The debate reflects a broader African challenge: how to secure stability without surrendering control over economic direction.

continue here to video:

https://en.sputniknews.africa/20260218/1083517395.html

Like this: Like Loading...